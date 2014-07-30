Sun Folds | SUNSHOPPER | SUNEMPLOYMENT | ADVERTISE | FACEBOOK | LINKEDIN | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM
An image.
An image.

Find more about Weather in Bermuda International, BE
Friday, March 24, 2017
    
  • After 50 years, our message to readers: Thank you and farewell
  • Media reflects on Bermuda Sun closure
  • They think it’s all over... it is now!
  • Thank you, the people of Bermuda
    
PreviousPlayPauseNext
Vertical thumbnails||#DEDADB||#E51937|| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl07_rrThumbnails14||ctl00_body_ctl07_rrFullSizePhotos14||imgStartRotator14||imgStopRotator14||115||||True||No related video||,|,|,|,||False||79574,0|79575,1|79619,2|79568,3||14

News

Business

  • Cup Match: What’s open, where and when

    Cup Match: What’s open, where and when

    Wednesday, July 30, 2014 6:57 AM
    A list of gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and restaurants which are open over the two days of Cup Match.
  • Dockyard redevelopment could attract super yachts

    Dockyard redevelopment could attract super yachts

    Wednesday, July 30, 2014 6:50 AM
    The South Basin in Dockyard could be transformed into a state-of-the art marina and boat yard, creating jobs and making the West End a hub for passing super yachts.
  • Farewell to a guardian of Bermuda’s democracy

    Farewell to a guardian of Bermuda’s democracy

    Wednesday, July 30, 2014 6:45 AM
    The space provided for the BHeC by the Bermuda Sun was invaluable to our stakeholders and the public at large, who benefited from the regular updates and information about health issues.

Sports

Opinion

  • Sun closure: A special salute to my mentor

    Sun closure: A special salute to my mentor

    Christopher Famous: For most of us, we have grown up knowing we could always rely on the Bermuda Sun to give us a fair and balanced view of the current happenings in our island home.

Features

Lifestyle

Faith

Announcements

The Bermuda Sun bids farewell...
JUL 30, 2014: It marked the end of an era as our printers and collators produced the very last edition of the Bermuda Sun.
Bermuda shark encounter off John Smith's Bay
18 JULY, 2014: A video has surfaced on Youtube of a reef shark swimming just off John Smith's Bay. A pair of swimmers were out hunting lionfish when they spotted the animal swimming towards them. One said he used his spear several times to warn the shark off before climbing out of the water. According to a satellite image edited into the film, the shark encounter took place around 300 metres off shore.
PLP march on Government House
JUL 15, 2014: Bermuda Sun captured the crowds on video during Tuesday's protest march on video, including speeches by PLP leader Marc Bean on the steps of Government House. The Progressive Labour Party lead the march on Government House following Governor George Fergusson's decision not to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate historical land purchases.
GO
Videos (Right Column)
MOST VIEWED
LATEST NEWS
READER POLL
PRC status

Should PRC holders get status?


 

Sun Folds | SUNSHOPPER | SUNEMPLOYMENT | ADVERTISE | FACEBOOK | LINKEDIN | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM
Copyright © 2005-2017 Bermuda Sun Ltd. All Rights Reserved. For more information see our Terms of Service.

Software Copyright © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved